Alleged drug kingpin Mostafa Baluch arrested at Queensland and NSW border

Alleged drug kingpin Mostafa Baluch arrested at Queensland and NSW border

New Zealand Herald

Published

Alleged drug smuggler Mostafa Baluch has been arrested after a frantic two week manhunt.Baluch was captured while trying to enter Queensland hidden in a truck on Wednesday morning, police said.Police said the 33-year-old alleged...

Full Article