Alleged drug smuggler Mostafa Baluch has been arrested after a frantic two week manhunt.Baluch was captured while trying to enter Queensland hidden in a truck on Wednesday morning, police said.Police said the 33-year-old alleged...Full Article
Alleged drug kingpin Mostafa Baluch arrested at Queensland and NSW border
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Alleged drug kingpin and fugitive, Mostafa Baluch, arrested
Brisbane Times
Mr Baluch, 33, has been on the run since allegedly skipping bail on October 25 when he broke off his ankle monitor.