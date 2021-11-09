Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, made headlines when he contracted COVID-19 and then defended his decision not to get vaccinated with a string of false and misleading claims that fact-checkers have frequently debunked.Full Article
Aaron Rodgers’ Inaccurate COVID-19 Claims
