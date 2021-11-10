Malala Yousafzai announces she's married: 'A precious day in my life'
Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, is now a married woman.
"Today marks a precious day in my life...Asser and I tied the knot", Malala Yousafzai wrote
The 24-year-old recent Oxford graduate called it "a precious day in my life" and shared a few photos of the intimate ceremony.
Malala wrote on Twitter, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life."