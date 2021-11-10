Fumio Kishida was re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister today after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections.Elected just over a month ago by Parliament, Kishida called a quick election in which his...Full Article
Fumio Kishida re-elected as Japan's PM in parliamentary vote
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Fumio Kishida Elected to Be Japan's Next Prime Minister
Wibbitz Top Stories
Fumio Kishida, Elected to Be Japan's, Next Prime Minister.
On October 4, Fumio Kishida was elected to be
Japan's next..