Russia keeps an eye on US warships in the Black Sea

The United States is building up an international military group in close proximity to the Russian border, the Russian Defence Ministry said. According to the ministry, USS Porter with guided missile weapons on board, USS Mount Whitney command ship and the John Lenthall tanker of the US Navy are currently staying in the waters of the Black Sea. Two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea at a distance of about 100 km from the Russian state border. It goes about the unscheduled actions of the US forces to build up a multinational armed forces grouping in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border, representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry said.