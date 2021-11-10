U.S. Annual Inflation Rate At 6.2% For October, Highest Since 1990

Watch VideoPrices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990.
The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported...
