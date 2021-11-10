Investigators: No Emergency Plan For Crowd Surge At Astroworld

Investigators: No Emergency Plan For Crowd Surge At Astroworld

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoEmergency plans for the Astroworld music festival did not include protocols for dangerous crowd surges like the one that unfolded during a rush to see headliner Travis Scott, which left eight people dead and injured hundreds of others, including a 9-year-old boy whose family said was in a coma.

*SEE MORE:...

Full Article