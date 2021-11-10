Video Questioning Vaccine Efficacy Pushes Falsehood About Israel Data

The COVID-19 death rate for unvaccinated people has been significantly higher than for vaccinated people in both Israel and the U.S. Despite that, conservative commentator Ben Swann makes the false claim in a video that Israeli data prove vaccines aren't effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths. But the charts he uses don't distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.

