The COVID-19 death rate for unvaccinated people has been significantly higher than for vaccinated people in both Israel and the U.S. Despite that, conservative commentator Ben Swann makes the false claim in a video that Israeli data prove vaccines aren't effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths. But the charts he uses don't distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.Full Article
Video Questioning Vaccine Efficacy Pushes Falsehood About Israel Data
