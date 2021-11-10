Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday
President Joe Biden will sign Monday the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade.Full Article
Joe Biden's approval ratings notwithstanding, a new poll shows the $1 trillion infrastructure bill he negotiated has strong support..
Inside President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is legislation dedicated to keeping drunken people from driving cars.