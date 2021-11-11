China, U.S. Pledge To Increase Cooperation At UN Climate Talks

Watch VideoThe world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes.
In back-to-back news conferences at U.N. climate talks...
