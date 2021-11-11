Alec Baldwin is being sued by a Rust crew member over the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer last month, lawyers said Wednesday.Full Article
News24.com | Alec Baldwin sued over fatal Rust shooting
News240 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Alec Baldwin slapped with 'negligence suit'
IndiaTimes
US actor Alec Baldwin is being sued by a Rust crew member over the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer last month, lawyers..
-
Baldwin sued over fatal 'Rust' shooting
Japan Today
-
Alec Baldwin sued by 'Rust' crew member for general negligence after fatal prop gun shooting
USATODAY.com
-
Rust’ crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others in fatal on-set shooting
Upworthy
-
Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' armorer sued by crew member in lethal movie shooting
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Alec Baldwin sued over fatal shooting on film set
Hull Daily Mail
Head of lighting says killing caused him 'severe emotional distress'
-
Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting
CTV News
-
Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, armorer and assistant director over fatal shooting on set
Upworthy
-
Actor Alec Baldwin Sued Over Fatal Film Set Shooting
Upworthy
-
Rust’ Gaffer Sues Alec Baldwin, Armorer, Producers for Negligence in On-Set Shooting
Upworthy