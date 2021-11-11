Police have arrested the man suspected of mowing down two men in his car in Melbourne this week, killing one and seriously injuring the other.The 30-year-old was arrested at a property on Boundary Rd in Carrum Downs on Thursday...Full Article
Driver arrested over alleged hit-and-run that killed Kiwi dad Timmy Rakei in Melbourne
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kiwi hit-run victim Timmy Rakei's family urges Carrum Downs driver to 'own up' as search continues
The family of a man killed in a horror smash in Melbourne's southeast are pleading with the driver to "own up to what they have..
New Zealand Herald