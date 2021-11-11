Driver arrested over alleged hit-and-run that killed Kiwi dad Timmy Rakei in Melbourne

Driver arrested over alleged hit-and-run that killed Kiwi dad Timmy Rakei in Melbourne

New Zealand Herald

Published

Police have arrested the man suspected of mowing down two men in his car in Melbourne this week, killing one and seriously injuring the other.The 30-year-old was arrested at a property on Boundary Rd in Carrum Downs on Thursday...

Full Article