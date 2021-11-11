South Africa's Last Apartheid President F. W. De Klerk Dies At 85
Published
F.W. de Klerk and Nelson Mandela were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their often-tense cooperation in moving South Africa toward democracy.Full Article
Published
F.W. de Klerk and Nelson Mandela were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their often-tense cooperation in moving South Africa toward democracy.Full Article
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday paid tribute to South Africa's last white president FW de Klerk, praising him..