Florida woman loses over $700,000 in 'grandparent scam'
Published
Investigators are asking Uber for records as they investigate the theft of more than $700,000 from an 82-year-old Florida woman who apparently fell for a “grandparent scam.”
#uber
Published
Investigators are asking Uber for records as they investigate the theft of more than $700,000 from an 82-year-old Florida woman who apparently fell for a “grandparent scam.”
#uber
Detectives are asking Uber for records as they investigate the theft of more than $700,000 from an 82-year-old Florida woman who..