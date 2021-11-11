Crew Member Sues Alec Baldwin, Others Over 'Rust' Film Set Shooting

Newsy

Watch VideoThe head of lighting on the film "Rust" filed a lawsuit Wednesday over Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western, alleging negligence that caused him "severe emotional distress" that will haunt him forever.

Serge Svetnoy said in the suit that the bullet...

