President Joe Biden to visit New Hampshire to talk about infrastructure bill
President Joe Biden plans to visit New Hampshire next week to talk about the recently passed infrastructure bill.
#newhampshire
President Joe Biden plans to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday. -More-
President Joe Biden was in Baltimore Wednesday, marking the first of what’s expected to be several stops around the country to..