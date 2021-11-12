My forever begins today': Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum
Paris Hilton is a married woman, tying the knot with fiancé Carter Reum on Thursday.
Reality TV star and businesswoman Paris Hilton has married partner Carter Reum in a glamourous Los Angeles wedding after two years..
Paris Hilton has married Carter Reum in a glamorous wedding after two years of dating.