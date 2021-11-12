Biden-Xi virtual summit set for Monday evening amid rising China tensions
Published
Monday's summit will be the first time in Biden's term that he and Xi have communicated face-to-face in an official summit format.
#bidenxi
Published
Monday's summit will be the first time in Biden's term that he and Xi have communicated face-to-face in an official summit format.
#bidenxi
The leaders of the world’s two largest economies confront tensions over trade, cyberthreats, the climate, Taiwan and human..
Biden and Xi are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, at a time when the US and China are at odds on issues ranging from..