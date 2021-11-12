Myanmar court sentences American journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison
Published
U.S. journalist Danny Fenster was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar. He was found guilty of incitement and two other charges.Full Article
Published
U.S. journalist Danny Fenster was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar. He was found guilty of incitement and two other charges.Full Article
The lawyer for detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster says a court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced him to 11 years in..
A military court in Myanmar has sentenced American journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison, his lawyer said on Friday...