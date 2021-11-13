Ecuador: 68 inmates killed and 25 injured in latest prison massacre
Published
Deaths at Litoral penitentiary part of wave of prison violence that has claimed more than 280 lives
#prisonmassacredeaths #inmates #litoral
Published
Deaths at Litoral penitentiary part of wave of prison violence that has claimed more than 280 lives
#prisonmassacredeaths #inmates #litoral
It's the latest bout of violence in a jail that was the scene of a September riot that left 119 prisoners dead.
A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison early Saturday local time left at least 58 inmates dead..