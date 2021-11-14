Queen Elizabeth sprains back, won't attend Remembrance Sunday event
The queen decided “with great regret” that she cannot attend the service, and was “disappointed” to miss the event, according to a statement.
Queen Elizabeth II. musste eine zuvor geplante Teilnahme am Gedenkgottesdienst zum Remembrance Sunday absagen. Die 95-Jährige soll..
Buckingham Palace said Her Majesty is 'disappointed' to miss the event