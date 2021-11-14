China and India will have to explain themselves on coal, COP26 president says
Published
"China and India are going to have to explain themselves to the most climate vulnerable countries in the world," Alok Sharma said Sunday.
#aloksharma #cop26
Published
"China and India are going to have to explain themselves to the most climate vulnerable countries in the world," Alok Sharma said Sunday.
#aloksharma #cop26
COP president Alok Sharma was reduced to tears after the agreement was signed by more than 190 countries, but he revealed his..
Watch VideoThe world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and..