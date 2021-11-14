Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another. Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool...Full Article
One dead in taxi explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Britain
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Counter Terrorism Police lead investigation after person dies in car explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital
Tamworth Herald
Liverpool Women's Hospital was cordoned off by the emergency services after an explosion that has left one person dead and another..
-
U.K.: 1 dead in car explosion outside Liverpool hospital
CTV News
-
News24.com | One person dead and one injured after car explosion in Liverpool, UK
News24
-
UK: Counterterror police investigating taxi explosion outside Liverpool hospital
Deutsche Welle
-
Liverpool Women's Hospital: Counter-terror police lead investigation into taxi explosion that kills one
Telegraph.co.uk
Advertisement
More coverage
One confirmed dead after Liverpool Women's Hospital explosion
Another person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries
Bristol Post
Liverpool Women's Hospital: One dead in car explosion outside hospital
There were reports of an explosion after a taxi pulled up at Liverpool Women's Hospital, police say.
BBC News