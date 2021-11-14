Lewis Hamilton has stormed through the field from P10 to take victory from Max Verstappen at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.Full Article
News24.com | Hamilton outraces Verstappen to win 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil
News240 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lewis Hamilton roars to victory at Brazilian Grand Prix after starting race in TENTH to overtake rival Max Verstappen in Sao Paolo
talkSPORT
Lewis Hamilton reignited his dream for a record-breaking eighth world championship after securing a brilliant victory at the..
-
Hamilton takes superb win in Sao Paulo after starting 10th
BBC News
-
Lewis Hamilton takes superb win in Sao Paulo after Max Verstappen overtake
BBC Local News
-
Verstappen laughs off €50,000 fine for touching Hamilton's car
ESPN
-
Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint: Valtteri Bottas wins as Lewis Hamilton fights back
BBC Sport
Advertisement
More coverage
Bottas beats Verstappen to Sao Paulo sprint win as Hamilton fights back
BBC News
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas beats Red Bull's Max Verstappen in sprint qualifying and will start the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from..
-
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton disqualified from qualifying, Max Verstappen fined 50,000 euros
BBC News
-
Hamilton under investigation after DRS infringement in Brazil
ESPN
-
Hamilton tops Friday Sao Paulo qualifying but has grid penalty
BBC News
-
Lewis Hamilton tops Sao Paulo Grand Prix Friday qualifying
BBC News