UW Huskies fire football coach Jimmy Lake after less than 2 seasons
A week after UW Huskies football coach Jimmy Lake was suspended for one game, the school announced Sunday afternoon it has fired Lake.
Jimmy Lake's firing comes amid Washington's disappointing results and a growing off-field controversy centered around Lake's..