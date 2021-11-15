News24.com | Nine-year-old boy injured at Travis Scott concert dies
Published
An attorney for the family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston said that the child had died from his injuries.Full Article
Published
An attorney for the family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston said that the child had died from his injuries.Full Article
A nine-year-old boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert in..
Watch VideoA 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s..