US journalist Fenster freed from Myanmar jail
Editor Danny Fenster has been freed from a Myanmar prison and will be allowed to leave country just days after getting 11-year sentence.Full Article
Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson says American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar.
Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport in May as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area to..