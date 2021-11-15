U.S. Journalist Danny Fenster Freed From Myanmar Jail With Ex-Diplomat's Aid
Published
“This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” said Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N.Full Article
Published
“This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” said Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N.Full Article
Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson says American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar.
The lawyer for detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster says a court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced him to 11 years in..