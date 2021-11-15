Body of missing Seattle deputy fire chief found in mountains
The body of Seattle's deputy fire chief was found in the mountains Sunday, 12 days after he disappeared in eastern Washington, officials said.
The body of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found Sunday afternoon near Cliffdell in Yakima County after nearly two..