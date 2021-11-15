Longest partial lunar eclipse in 6 centuries to occur Friday morning
Published
Early risers will be in for a treat on Friday morning as the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years is will emerge.Full Article
Published
Early risers will be in for a treat on Friday morning as the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years is will emerge.Full Article
Longest Partial
Lunar Eclipse
in 600 Years , to Occur This Week.
The partial lunar eclipse will occur on the West..
All but 3% of the moon will be obscured by Earth's shadow around 4 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday. It's the longest lunar eclipse of..