Democrat Beto O'Rourke Running For Texas Governor In 2022

Democrat Beto O'Rourke Running For Texas Governor In 2022

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoDemocrat Beto O'Rourke is running for governor of Texas, pursuing a blue breakthrough in America's biggest red state after his star-making U.S. Senate campaign in 2018 put him closer than anyone else in decades.

O'Rourke's announcement Monday kicks off a third run for office in as many election cycles. He burst into...

Full Article