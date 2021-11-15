Trump Ally Bannon Appears In Court For Defying Jan. 6 Panel

Trump Ally Bannon Appears In Court For Defying Jan. 6 Panel

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoLongtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge on Monday to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress' Jan. 6 committee, then declared combatively outside court that he was “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges.

Bannon did not enter a plea and is due back in...

Full Article