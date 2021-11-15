6 Teens Shot at Park in Aurora, Police Say
Published
The injured, all students at Aurora Central High School in Colorado, were shot at nearby Nome Park. They range in age from 14 to 18.
#teensshotatpark #nomepark #auroracentralhighschool
Published
The injured, all students at Aurora Central High School in Colorado, were shot at nearby Nome Park. They range in age from 14 to 18.
#teensshotatpark #nomepark #auroracentralhighschool
Police in Aurora said six teenagers ages 14 to 18 were hospitalized following a shooting at a park near a high school Monday..
Aurora Police Department said multiple people have been shot at Nome Park on Monday afternoon.
#nomepark