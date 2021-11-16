A "reckless and irresponsible" Russian weapons test has created more than 1,500 pieces of debris now endangering the seven crew aboard the International Space Station, US officials have said.Full Article
ISS crew endangered by space junk from 'reckless' Russian weapons test
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
US official: Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless and dangerous'
Bleacher Report AOL
The US strongly condemned a Russian anti-satellite test that forced crew members on the International Space Station to scramble..