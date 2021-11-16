Biden and Xi meet virtually as U.S.-China chasm widens
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden opened his virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping on Monday by saying the goal of the two world leaders should be to ensure that…Full Article
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden opened his virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping on Monday by saying the goal of the two world leaders should be to ensure that…Full Article
President Joe Biden opens a virtual meeting with China's Xi Jinping saying his goal was to ensure competition "does not veer into..