Jurors will begin deliberations tomorrow at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial after two weeks of testimony in which prosecutors and defence attorneys painted starkly different pictures of his actions the night he shot three men on the...Full Article
Twelve jurors to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Judge Dismisses Weapons Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial
Newsy
Watch VideoThe judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Monday dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person..
-
Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions
Upworthy
-
LIVE: Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
PIX 11
-
Closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse trial begin; jury deliberations on verdict to come next
USATODAY.com
-
Defense Rests Its Case In Murder Trial Of Kyle Rittenhouse
Newsy
Advertisement
More coverage
Rittenhouse gives account of shootings: 'I defended myself'
WCVB
Kyle Rittenhouse told jurors at his murder trial that he tried to get away from his pursuers the night he shot three men during..