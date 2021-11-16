More than 500 hospitalized with stings after storms wash scorpions into people's homes in Egypt
The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province.
Heavy rain and flooding in the southern Nile region have left three
Three people have died and 450 others were injured after being stung by scorpions in the city of Aswan, according to officials.
