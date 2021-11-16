Nord Stream 2 pipeline certification suspended by Germany

Germany has suspended its procedure to certify the operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bring Russian gas to the country.
#nordstream2
Natural gas prices in Europe soared after Germany put a hold on the process of certifying a controversial new Russian gas pipeline..