Meet the 'megaspider' – the biggest of its kind ever seen, Australian reptile park says
A gigantic funnel-web spider with piercing fangs has been donated to an antivenom program in Australia. The arachnid's size makes it one of a kind.
The massive spider was anonymously donated to the Australian Reptile Park, which says it’s the largest funnel-web spider..