Heath Freeman, 'Bones' Actor, Dies at 41
Published
Shanna Moakler wrote on Instagram that the actor died in his sleep at his home in Austin, Texas.
#shannamoakler #heathfreeman
Published
Shanna Moakler wrote on Instagram that the actor died in his sleep at his home in Austin, Texas.
#shannamoakler #heathfreeman
Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like NCIS and Bones, has died, his..
Heath Freeman's manager wrote that he was "a brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit" in a statement confirming..