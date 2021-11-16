Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise's history
Published
For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.
#greenbaypackers #lambeaufield
Published
For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.
#greenbaypackers #lambeaufield
Want a piece of the Packers? New shares of stock in the team are set to go on sale for just the sixth time in franchise history.