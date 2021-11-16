Virginia Tech's top candidates to replace football coach Justin Fuente
Published
Virginia Tech is now in the market for Justin Fuente's successor. Who could be next up in Blacksburg?
#virginiatech #successor #justinfuente #blacksburg
Published
Virginia Tech is now in the market for Justin Fuente's successor. Who could be next up in Blacksburg?
#virginiatech #successor #justinfuente #blacksburg
Justin Fuente Out As
Virginia Tech Head Coach.
On Nov. 16, Virginia Tech announced that the team
and Fuente have..
Justin Fuente, who had a 43-31 record in six seasons at Virginia Tech, is out as the Hokies' football coach. J.C. Price will take..
Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced on Tuesday that Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente have mutually..