Detroit Public Schools Weigh Remote Learning

Watch VideoCOVID-19 cases are increasing at an exponential rate — causing health concerns and staffing problems. The idea is that going remote one day a week could perhaps help with both.
Seven Action News has learned the Detroit Public Schools Community District sent an e-mail out Tuesday morning — asking school board...
Watch VideoCOVID-19 cases are increasing at an exponential rate — causing health concerns and staffing problems. The idea is that going remote one day a week could perhaps help with both.