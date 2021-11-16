Green Bay Packers kick off 'stock' sale
Published
The Green Bay Packers kicked off a common "stock" sale on Tuesday. But the team, selling 300,000 shares at $300 per share, is quick to note: It's not really stock.
#greenbaypackers
Published
The Green Bay Packers kicked off a common "stock" sale on Tuesday. But the team, selling 300,000 shares at $300 per share, is quick to note: It's not really stock.
#greenbaypackers
Because Martha Stewart hates mugs, here are your early links: COVID-19 pills, Green Bay Packers sham stock sale, the basements of..
The NFL franchise is offering shares of ‘ownership’ for the first time in nearly 10 years.
#greenbaypackers
This is the sixth stock sale in the team's 102-year history. The last sale was in 2011. Shares cannot be sold and they do not pay..