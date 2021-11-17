Rogers replaces Natale, appoints Staffieri as interim CEO
Rogers Communications Inc has appointed Tony Staffieri as the interim chief executive officer to replace Joe Natale, the company said on TuesdayFull Article
Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale is being replaced at the Canadian telecom by Tony Staffieri as interim president and CEO, the..