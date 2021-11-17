News24.com | Bodies found 11 years after New Zealand mine disaster
Eleven years after a New Zealand mine disaster claimed 29 lives, investigators have said they had found the remains of at least two of the victims.Full Article
Police used new camera images to make the discovery at the Pike River mine, but added the area is still too dangerous to enter