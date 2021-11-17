Nord Stream 2 suspended, gas prices in Europe rise again

Moscow has responded to the recent suspension of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow did not see political motives for such a step, TASS reports. Answering a question about the political background in Germany's decision to suspend the certification of the newly built gas pipeline system, Peskov said: “No, absolutely not. In this case, there are certain protocols, there are certain rules of European legislation in this regard, and the operator company, in fact, is ready to fulfill all the requirements of the current legislation in order to launch this important project as soon as possible."