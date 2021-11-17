US auctions off oil and gas drilling leases in Gulf of Mexico after climate talks
Biden administration launching auction of more than 80m acres for fossil fuel extraction that experts call ‘incredibly reckless’
#gulfofmexico
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico..