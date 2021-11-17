A co-star of a play he was doing snuck a real joint into the prop table and Mark ended up smoking it during the first scene of the play's opening night. He told the story on the Graham Norton show and hilarity ensues.Full Article
The Time Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Got High on Stage During Opening Night
eBaums World
