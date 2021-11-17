Who Will Be the Next Fed Chair? Why Brainard Is Gaining on Powell
On monetary policy, there's little difference. But Brainard is seen as more sympathetic to a broader view of the Fed’s mission.
On monetary policy, there's little difference. But Brainard is seen as more sympathetic to a broader view of the Fed's mission.
Investors were unsure if Biden would renominate Jerome Powell or instead nominate Lael Brainard as chair of the Federal Reserve.
Lael Brainard tapped to be vice-chair of central bank as it grapples with high inflation